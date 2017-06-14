Business brief: Local chiropractor participates in national test committee

Matthew Waldron, D.C. of the Washington Chiropractic Quality Assurance Commission participated in the annual Part IV Test Committee meeting held in Greeley, Colorado, at the headquarters of the National Board of Chiropractic Examiners (NBCE) on June 9-10, 2017.

Dr. Waldron, who practices in Mountlake Terrace, was one of 30 participants in the United States chosen to review patient case scenarios, and select case-related questions for the Part IV Practical Examination to be administered in November 2017 and May 2018. Part IV assesses clinical skills in diagnostic imaging, chiropractic technique and case management for applicants seeking state licensure.

The NBCE Part IV Examination was administered for the first time in January 1996 and continues to be administered twice yearly on chiropractic college campuses. Part IV is accepted in all states and the District of Columbia for initial licensure in chiropractic.

Headquartered in Greeley, Colorado, NBCE’s mission is: Ensuring professional competency through excellence in testing. Established in 1963, the NBCE develops, administers and scores legally defensible, standardized written and practical examinations for candidates seeking chiropractic licensure throughout the United States and in several foreign countries.