Business brief: 1st Security Bank hires new mortgage planning specialist

1st Security Bank has hired Enrico Di Salvo as a Mortgage Planning Specialist at its Mountlake Terrace Home Lending Office. The announcement was made by Executive Vice President Donn Costa.

Di Salvo began his mortgage career in 2005 and since that time has earned recognition as one of the premier loan officers in the area. Originally from Montreal, he has called Seattle his home for 25 years.

“I couldn’t imagine living anywhere but the Emerald City, and I love helping people find their homes here. I have worked with countless families to help them finance a home in the Pacific Northwest,” he said.