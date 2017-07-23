Bush’s Beans voluntarily recalled due to potentially faulty can seam

Bush’s Beans has issues a voluntary recall notice for several varieties of canned beans due to a can defect.

According to a press release, the cans may have defective side seams, which can be dangerous. Certain lots of Brown Sugar Hickory, Country Style and Original baked beans are affected. Details are listed below.

The recall was initiated by the company after an internal quality assurance check identified the issue. No illnesses have been reported in connection with this recall.

The problem with a can supplier has been corrected, according to Bush’s Beans, and no products other than those listed have been affected.

Bush’s Beans urges anyone who has one of the affected products to dispose of them immediately, even if the beans do not look or smell spoiled. Any questions can be directed to Bush’s Consumer Relations at 1-800-590-3797.

Impacted products listed below, with more details at this link: