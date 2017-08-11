Burn bans lifted as wildfire smoke levels decrease

With winds shifting to take smoke from British Columbia wildfires east, the Puget Sound Air Quality agency said it is lifting its burn ban in King, Kitsap, Pierce, and Snohomish counties, effective at 2 p.m. Aug. 11.

“Smoke levels have reduced to moderate or good in most areas now,” the agency said. “Winds have reversed, and we expect the British Columbia wildfire smoke to blow east again for the next couple weeks. That means we return to our more typical summertime good air quality.”

The BC wildfires aren’t expected to stop until the fall rains come, so another high pressure ridge could return the smoke, the agency said. However, the two-week outlook continues to keep smoke away from Puget Sound.

Visit www.pscleanair.org/burnban to learn more.