Brier Terrace Middle seventh grader to compete in state geography contest

Brier Terrace Middle School seventh grader Robbie Mize has been named a Washington National Geographic State Bee semifinalist and will be competing this week for a spot at the 2017 National Geographic Bee Championships to be held in Washington D.C.

Mize, son of James and Gail Mize, will be one of the dozens of Washington state semifinalists squaring off on Friday, March 31, at Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma, trying to become a state champion and qualifier for the national competition May 14-17.

Mize earned his spot in the Washington State Bee after completing a qualifying test sponsored by the National Geographic Society. The group then invites up to 100 of the top-scoring fourth through eighth graders to compete in state and territories championships to determine the more than 50 participants for the National Bee.

In addition to a trip to Washington D.C. for the National Bee, state winners will be awarded the National Geographic Concise Atlas of the World, 4th Edition and $100. The national champion receives a $50,000 college scholarship, a lifetime membership in the National Geographic Society and an all-expenses-paid expedition to the Galapagos Islands aboard the new National Geographic Endeavour II.

— By Doug Petrowski