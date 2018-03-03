Photos Scene nearby: Brier Elementary teachers get reading March 3, 2018 49 0 Brier Elementary kindergarten teachers JR Mitchell and Megan Murphy were among the guest readers at Revelations Yogurt in downtown Edmonds Saturday, part of Read Across America Day 2018 activities sponsored by the Edmonds Education Association and the Foundation for Edmonds School District. Read Across America, which is held nationwide in conjunction with the birthday of children’s author Dr. Seuss, locally serves as a fundraiser for Edmonds School District libraries. Learn more here. Related