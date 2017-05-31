BoxLunch now open at Alderwood Mall, Grand Opening celebrations this weekend

BoxLunch, a pop culture gift store with a cause, is now open at Alderwood Mall.

BoxLunch sells licensed shirts, accessories, collectibles, beauty supplies, home goods and novelty merchandise for pop culture enthusiasts.

Though the store opened as of Wednesday, May 31, it will celebrate its grand opening this weekend, June 3-4 from noon to 4 p.m. On Saturday, local radio station KPWK’s street team will be in store playing live music and hosting giveaways. Sunday will kick off with live music, giveaways and in-store trivia games.

To fulfill its civic mission of “Get Some. Give Back”, BoxLunch will donate one meal to Feeding America for every $10 spent in-store or online. (Each dollar helps provide 11 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local member food banks.)

“We are thrilled to bring BoxLunch to the Seattle and Lynnwood communities. Our mission is simple, sell the best product and use our business to inspire and implement solutions to help fight the hunger crisis on both a local and national level,” said Robert Thomsen, Vice President, General Manager of Merchandising and Marketing, BoxLunch.

BoxLunch will also be launching a new collections this month that will be available at the Alderwood Mall store. These include an exclusive Twin Peaks assortment in honor of the show’s revival, a collection of Wonder Woman apparel and accessories in time for the movie debut and a grouping of Overwatch-inspired merchandise including Funko Pops! and t-shirts for the award-winning game’s one-year anniversary.

BoxLunch is located between the Michael Koors and Icing stores at the center of Alderwood Mall. Its website is boxlunch.com.