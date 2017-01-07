Body of long-time Brier resident recovered in Arizona

The body of a man who lived in Brier for most of his life was recovered near his home in Arizona.

Edward “Pat” Powers was last seen at his home in Sun City West, Arizona on Dec. 30. He suffered from Alzheimer’s. Family members sent MLTnews his photo earlier this week believing that he may have tried to come back to western Washington, since he graduated from Mountlake Terrace High School and lived in Brier during his 30-year career with the Seattle Fire Department.

Sgt. J. Enriquez with the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office in Arizona confirmed that the body recovered from a pond in Sun City West on Friday is Powers.

Further details about the death were not immediately released. The investigation is ongoing.