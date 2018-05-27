Body of 17-year-old Lynnwood boy recovered from Grant County lake

The body of a 17-year-old Lynnwood boy was recovered Saturday from a lake in eastern Washington.

The teen, David V. Fesko, was reported missing late Friday evening near Steamboat Rock State Park, located in Grant County. Friends had watched him fall off of a personal flotation device. He tried to swim to shore, but went under the water and didn’t resurface, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies, state park rangers and boaters searched the waters and shoreline until nightfall suspended the search. Spokane County Sheriff’s dive team arrived Saturday morning and the search continued. Divers found Fesko’s body around 6 p.m. Saturday.

Fesko’s body is in the care of Coroner Craig Morrison whose staff will determine the cause and manner of death. Fesko’s family has been notified.