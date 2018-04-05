Bloodworks Northwest issues urgent plea for donors

Blood inventories have dipped to critical levels, and Bloodworks Northwest has issued an urgent plea for donors.

An early Easter and spring break vacations last week and this week may have contributed to the dip in donors.

“A dip in donor collections is normal during spring break and other scheduled high school and college vacations,” said James AuBuchon, president and CEO. “But when you add in a very early Easter, it translates into more donors than usual out of town at the same time, and a sharp slowdown of people at our centers and mobile drives.”

There is a special need for O blood type and platelets, but all types are welcomed. Type O is the most common type in the Northwest, accounting for 48 percent of the population. Type O negative blood is the universal blood type that can be transfused to any patient suffering from trauma when they are rushed to a hospital and there is no time to type their blood.

Donating blood takes less an hour, and because blood can be broken down into its three components each donation (about a pint) can potentially save three lives.

Bloodworks urges past and first time blood and platelet donors to schedule an appointment at a center or mobile drive near to where they live or work. Appointments can be made online at schedule.bloodworksnw.org or by calling 1-800-398-7888. More information at www.bloodworksnw.org.

Bloodworks Northwest has a donation center in Lynnwood: 19723 Hwy. 99, Ste. F.