Bloodworks Northwest issues another urgent call for donors

For the second time this month, Bloodworks Northwest (formerly Puget Sound Blood Center) issued an urgent call for donors, as supplies dip to less than one day. A typical supply is four days.

The flu season, hospitals-at-capacity and weather are all taking a heavy toll on local blood supplies.

“All blood types are needed. If you are healthy and haven’t donated recently, or if you are a first time donor, we need you now,” he said.

A one-day supply, compared to the typical four-day supply, means there is a risk that all patient needs cannot be met. Most donated blood is used for patients having surgery, cancer treatment or organ transplants.

“We’re doing our best to ensure that every patient who needs blood receives it, but we can’t do it alone” AuBuchon said. “We need more donors: they’re the ones who make lifesaving transfusions possible.”

To make a donation appointment, click here.

The blood shortage in the Pacific Northwest is part of a nationwide trend, with centers across many regions reporting acute shortages. Patient need for blood is continuous, driven by surgeries, organ transplants and cancer treatment. Bloodworks is the largest provider of blood in the Pacific Northwest, supporting more than 90 hospitals in Washington, Oregon and Alaska.

The closest donor centers are:

Everett Center

2703 Oakes Avenue

Everett

425-740-2909

Lynnwood Center

19723 Highway 99, Suite F

Lynnwood, WA 98036

425-412-1000

North Seattle Center

10357 Stone Avenue N

Seattle, WA 98133

206-526-1970