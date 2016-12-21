Blood donations requested during typical holiday season dip in donations

Bloodworks Northwest is urging people to give blood and platelets this holiday season. December through the days following New Year’s Day is a great time to give because donations dip during the holidays, with donors on vacation and schools closed.

Bloodworks is strongly urging regular and first-time donors to make an appointment to help meet the holiday need. Type O blood donors are especially needed, though donors of all types are welcome.

“The holiday season is known as a season of giving, and what better way to honor that spirit than by scheduling just one hour to save lives,” said Clint Kendrick, senior director of donor services. “And as a special thank you to our donors, all donation centers will be serving fresh holiday cookies and hot cocoa from Dec. 26-31.”

BloodworksNW supports more than 90 hospitals in Washington, Oregon and Alaska, and the demand for blood components is continuous from patients in hospitals undergoing surgeries, emergency rooms treating traumatic injuries, people receiving treatments for cancer and surgeons performing organ transplants all depend on a stable blood supply.

Donors are welcome at any one of Bloodworks Northwest’s 12 donor centers, including one located in nearby Lynnwood, or can check online for community blood drives underway close to where they live or work. Information about locations and times can be found at bloodworksnw.org. The Lynnwood donor center is located at 19723 Highway 99, Ste. F.

Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome. Appointments can be made online at schedule.bloodworksnw.org or by phone by calling 1-800-398-7888. Holiday hours for all donor centers can be found here: http://ow.ly/ZieQ307gDfJ.