Blood donations needed to help victims of Florida school shooting

Bloodworks Northwest is seeking blood donors after sending a shipment of blood to help Parkland,Florida school shooting victims Wednesday.

Type O negative blood and AB plasma and platelets are especially needed, though all donations are appreciated.

“We offer our prayers and support for everyone who is impacted by today’s tragedy, and for the emergency responders, healthcare providers, blood donors and ordinary citizens coming together to help,” Bloodworks Northwest wrote on Facebook.

Bloodworks Northwest has a donation center in Lynnwood, located at 19723 Highway 99, Ste. F. To make a donation appointment, click here.