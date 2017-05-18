Bicycling events nearby for Bike Everywhere Day on May 19

The May 19 event is a highlight of Bike Everywhere Month, which celebrates all types of bicycling, including recreational riding, commuting to work and biking for everyday transportation.

Information about the month-long activities is online at www.cascade.org/BikeEverywhereDay. Activities for the month include the Bike Challenge, where teams compete to log the most miles biking during the month. Also, a social media contest will award prizes to those who share photos and biking adventures on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter using the hashtag #BikeEverywhere.

Community Transit will host four local celebration stations for cyclists May 19, including one at the Lynnwood Transit Center, and will unveil the new 2017 Snohomish County Bike Map. Community Transit’s Clean Air Superhero Oxy Gene will be on hand to greet riders at the Celebration Station at the Lynnwood Transit Center.

In Edmonds, the Edmonds Bicycle Advocacy Group will provide a light breakfast with treats courtesy of PCC Edmonds and Starbucks, and a bicycle repair advisory station.