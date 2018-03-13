Beginning salsa class and social at Sound in Motion on Friday, March 16

Sound in Motion, located in Lynnwood, will have a Beginner Salsa lesson from 8:30-9:30 p.m. and social dancing from 9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. on Friday, March 16.

A Seattle-based DJ will be playing salsa and bachata music for attendees to dance to.

Sound in Motion welcomes dancers of all ability levels! For the complete beginner, come take the class starting at 8:30 p.m.

The cost to attend the event is $10.

Don’t be intimidated. The goal is for everyone to dance and have a good time.

Sound In Motion Dance is located at 19505 44th Ave. W., Ste I in Lynnwood. Learn more at this link.