Beach Naturalist program now accepting applications through April 30

Curious about life on the beach? Like to share what you know? Become a Beach Naturalist with WSU Snohomish County Extension! Learn how marine life survive the ever-changing beach environment and how to share your new knowledge with the public.

Volunteers will receive 20 hours of university caliber training involving field trips and expert lectures on topics like water quality, climate change, marine wildlife, coastal processes, citizen science and community outreach.

After training, volunteers are asked to provide 14 hours of time with the Beach Watchers, volunteering this spring and summer to help teach school children and beach visitors in the Edmonds, Mukilteo and Stanwood areas.

The Beach Naturalist training location will rotate between Everett, Mukilteo and

Edmonds. Training dates are: Wednesday, May 9; Wednesday, May 16; and Saturday, May 19, from 9 a.m.–4 p.m. each day. Field trips are included.

Sign up now: Applications are due on Monday, April 30 and a free background check is required.

A materials fee of $35 is due on the first day of training.

Applications are available at www.beachwatchers.wsu.edu/Snohomish/training. If you have more questions or would like more information, contact Chrys Bertolotto at chrys@wsu.edu, call 425-357-6020 or visit the group’s Facebook page to learn more about what Beach Naturalists do.

The WSU Snohomish County Extension Beach Naturalist training is jointly funded and supported by Snohomish County, the Snohomish County Marine Resources Committee, City of Mukilteo and Washington Department of Ecology.