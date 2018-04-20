Be prepared for I-5 lane closures, backups all weekend, WSDOT says

The Washington State Department of Transportation reminds motorists of the following Interstate 5 lane closures from 8 p.m. Friday, April 20, until 5 a.m. Monday, April 23:

Northbound I-5 will be reduced to two lanes between the West Seattle Bridge and Olive Way.

The northbound I-5 off-ramp to the West Seattle Bridge, Spokane Street and Columbian Way.

The Columbian Way on-ramp to northbound I-5.

The westbound I-90 on-ramp to northbound I-5.

The eastbound I-90/Edgar Martinez Drive on-ramp to northbound I-5.

The Dearborn Street on-ramp to northbound I-5.

The University Street on-ramp to northbound I-5.

The Cherry Street on-ramp to northbound I-5.

I-5 Express Lanes

This work isn’t just a northbound I-5 issue, WSDOT says. “We will see long delays on southbound I-5 too as the express lanes will remain open in the northbound direction all weekend. Backups could reach Shoreline and possibly beyond, so make sure you leave yourself plenty of extra time.”

The work is part of WSDOT’s “Revive I-5” project, which will allow crews to replace worn and aging bridge expansion joints and rehabilitate portions of concrete on the 50-year old roadway.