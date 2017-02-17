Basketball players featured on this month’s Athlete Highlights

Basketball takes center stage in this month’s Athlete Highlights, a monthly production that focuses on honorable student athletes at Mountlake Terrace High School.

For February, Aynika Nuckles and Matt Guardiano have been selected to appear on the Athlete Highlights posters now on display in businesses and community centers around town.

“Aynika was chosen because (of) the athleticism and positive attitude she brings to the gym,” said MTHS girls basketball Coach Jesica Annissipour. “Every day I can expect a smile on her face and I look forward to that.”

“Along with a positive attitude, she is an extremely fast young lady who has improved tremendously since last season,” Annissipour continued. “Her speed is a unique trait to her game and I look forward to seeing what she brings to the table (her) senior year.”

Guardiano serves as the student manager for both the girls’ and the boys’ Hawk basketball squads.

“Matt is truly the unsung MVP of the MTHS boys basketball varsity team,” said Terrace boys’ basketball Coach Nalin Sood. “His work ethic, dedication and level of responsibility are off the charts. He’s had big shoes to fill following his older brother Chris and the outstanding job he did in previous years; however, Matt has made his own name and is well liked and greatly appreciated by his teammates and the coaching staff. Simply put, Matt makes all our jobs easier.”

“The MVP of the Hawks – Matt Guardiano,” Sood concluded.

The MTHS Athlete Highlights is made possible by the school’s Sports Booster Club; for more information about the group, click http://www.eteamz.com/mthssportsboosterclub/.

–By Doug Petrowski