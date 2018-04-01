‘Basic DNA for Family Historians’ to be discussed at genealogical society meeting Wednesday

The Sno-Isle Genealogical Society will meet again on Wednesday, April 4 at the Family History Center, 22015 48th Ave. W. in Mountlake Terrace.

The topic of Wednesday’s program will be “Basic DNA for Family Historians.” A short business meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. followed by the program at 7 p.m. given by Janice Parker Allred.

Some of the questions to be answered are: Have you taken a test? Do you want to take a test? Are you afraid to take a test? Do you know which test you should take? Do you know which company you should use? Do you know what a test will tell you? Do you know how DNA testing can help you with your family history research?

Guests are invited. For more information call 425-775-6267 on Tuesday, Thursday or Saturday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.