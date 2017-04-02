Baseball, softball stars selected for April Athlete Highlights

1 of 2

A couple gems from the Mountlake Terrace Hawks’ many diamonds have been selected for the April Athlete Highlights posters, on display around town this month.

Seniors Kira Doan and Adam Lorraine have been chosen by their respective softball and baseball coaches for the honor.

Doan, a four-year varsity member of the Hawk softball team, was selected for the April Athlete Highlights by Coach Shannon Rasmussen.

“(Doan) has been one of our most consistent players in her time at Terrace, hitting near the top of the lineup and combining her speed and power to get on base any way she can,” Rasmussen said. “She has also been one of our top pitchers and we will be relying on her to lead our team again this year.”

Lorraine was chosen for the Athlete Highlights by Hawk baseball Coach Andrew Watters.

“Adam was elected as a co-captain his junior year and is looking to be a leader once again as a senior in 2017,” Watters stated. “As our starting center-fielder and our lead-off hitter, he has been a centerpiece to our team’s success. Adam also represents our team well off the field in the community and in the classroom. He works hard and is an exciting player to watch. We are lucky to have him in our program.”

The monthly Athlete Highlights feature is sponsored by the MTHS Sports Booster Club; for more information about the group, click www.eteamz.com/mthssportsboosterclub.

–By Doug Petrowski