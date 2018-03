Bartell Drugs on Monday clarified its store policy, stated last week, regarding the sales of gun-related magazines in its stores.

Bartell will continue to sell gun and hunting publications but won’t sell magazines related to assault weapons, spokesperson Ric Brewer said.

Last week, Brewer said that Bartell would not be selling any gun-related periodicals, citing both low sales and that the company did not want these materials in their stores.