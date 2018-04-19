Banh Mi Bites sandwich shop now open in Mountlake Terrace

1 of 7

Banh Mi Bites, 23601 56th Ave. W., Ste. 600 in the Arbor Village building in Mountlake Terrace, opened for business to eager customers on Wednesday – so eager that owners Bao Dinh and Thao Ly unlocked the eatery’s front door even before the advertised 10 a.m. grand opening.

A steady stream of hungry customers kept the young couple and their one employee, Ly’s mother Huong Vuong, busy throughout their first hour of operations on Wednesday.

“We’re excited to finally open,” Dinh said.

Dinh, who is taking time off from his regular finance job to help Ly launch the restaurant, said they hope to bring in $400 to $500 a day in sales during their first year.

Mountlake Terrace city officials have scheduled a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Saturday, April 28, at noon to welcome the new business to the Town Center district.

The Vietnamese sandwich eatery is just the second business to open in the Arbor Village complex – a hair salon opened in a ground-floor unit facing 56th Avenue West early in 2014. Construction has begun to prepare space for a nail and massage salon in another commercial unit while negotiations to draw a small brewpub to the complex are currently underway.

Parking for customers is available inside the Arbor Village garage. The entrance to Banh Mi Bites faces 236th Street Southwest.

–Story and photos by Doug Petrowski