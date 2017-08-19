Ballot drop box to be installed in MLT Civic Center

Mountlake Terrace residents won’t need to drive all the way to Lynnwood or Edmonds to drop off their ballots for November’s general election.

A new ballot drop box was delivered to the city this week and will be installed in the coming weeks.

The box will be places somewhere in Civic Center, in the intersection of 232nd Street Southwest and 58th Avenue West. It is expected to be a drive-thru, but details about exactly where it will be located have not been finalized yet.

It is expected to be installed within the next three weeks.