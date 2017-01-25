Ballinger Park fishing pier to close Jan. 26 for repairs

On Jan. 26, the City of Mountlake Terrace Recreation and Park Department will close off the fishing pier at Ballinger Park. The “T” portion or end of the fishing pier will be removed due to deterioration. In addition, other maintenance will be performed on the long straight portion of the pier.

The work timeline is to be determined. It is anticipated that the pier will re-open prior to spring.

For more information about the fishing pier work, call Recreation and Park Director Jeff Betz at 425-640-3101.