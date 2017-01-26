AXIS Pharmacy Northwest opens new location in Mountlake Terrace

About 40 guests, including AXIS Pharmacy Northwest President and CEO Dave Fisher, members of Economic Alliance of Snohomish County and city officials, attended a ribbon cutting to celebrate the grand opening of AXIS’ new 9,000-square-foot location in Mountlake Terrace on Jan. 24.

AXIS Pharmacy Northwest is located at 6007 244th St. S.W., Ste. A-2, next to the Gene Juarez Academy in Gateway Place. Locally owned, AXIS is a full service pharmacy with long-term care services as its core business. They are also a compounding pharmacy employing the art and science of creating personalized medications. They have a 1,500 square foot wellness boutique and offer hormone therapy, statewide delivery, medication disposal and free state-approved continuing education to caregivers.

“A special thank you to the city of Mountlake Terrace in its assistance through the build out process and welcoming us to the community,” stated CEO Dave Fisher.

“We are excited to welcome AXIS Pharmacy Northwest to Mountlake Terrace. Their services and products are a great fit for our community,” Mountlake Terrace Community Relations Director Virginia Olsen said.