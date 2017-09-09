Award-winning author and history expert Paula Becker to speak at MLT library

Paula Becker, award-winning author of “Looking for Betty MacDonald: The Egg, The Plague, Mrs. Piggle-Wiggle and I,” will be at the Mountlake Terrace library on Tuesday, Sept. 12 to celebrate the life of Betty MacDonald.

According to the event description on the Mountlake Terrace library’s website, MacDonald’s 1945 memoir, “The Egg and I,” is a tartly witty tale about operating a chicken ranch on Washington’s dauntingly wild Olympic Peninsula. Betty’s vivacity, offbeat humor, and sparklingly irreverent take on life captured a public ready to laugh again after the grim hard years of World War II. In 1947, Betty introduced readers to her delightful children’s character called Mrs. Piggle-Wiggle.

Becker will discuss Betty MacDonald’s life and work and reads selections from her biography.

Becker is an expert on the history of world’s fairs, she is featured in the documentary films When Seattle Invented The Future: The 1962 World’s Fair, which aired on PBS stations nationwide; Alaska-Yukon-Pacific Exposition: Washington’s Forgotten World’s Fair, which aired on Seattle’s KCTS-9; and Structural Engineers of the 1962 Seattle World’s Fair, which she narrated.

She has also written for HistoryLink.org since 2001 and is a staff historian.

The event on Tuesday, Sept. 12 runs from 6-7 p.m. The Mountlake Terrace library is located at 23300 58th Ave. W.