Attention commuters: Several bus routes impacted by Friday protests in Seattle

Several Community Transit bus routes, including many that bring commuters from south Snohomish County to Seattle, will be impacted by protests in Seattle planned for Friday evening.

Several marches are planned in Seattle on Friday and Saturday, many of which are in protest of President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration. Our online news partner The Seattle Times outlines the biggest protests scheduled for Friday and Saturday at this link. According to the Times, as many as 50,000 people are expected to attend at least one rally or march.

The marches on Friday, Jan. 20 will cause bus delays in downtown Seattle between approximately 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. Reroutes will also be taking place during this time.

Buses that normally travel northbound on 4th Avenue will reroute to 3rd Avenue during the march.

During this reroute, riders can use temporary stops along 3rd Ave located at:

3rd & James

3rd & Madison

3rd & Union

3rd & Pine

The best place for riders to catch their bus is at one of the following bus stops:

4th Avenue South & Jackson Street

Olive Way & 6th Avenue

Howell Street & 9th Avenue

Howell Street & Yale Avenue (Routes 402, 405, 410, 412,413, 415, 417, 421, 422, 425, 435)

Stops that will not be served during the reroute include:

4th Avenue & South Washington

4th Avenue & Cherry

4th Avenue & Seneca

4th Avenue & Pike

Once 4th Avenue reopens to traffic, buses will return to regular route.