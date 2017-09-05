Ash falls throughout region from fires in central Washington

Residents throughout Washington state, including in the Puget Sound area, woke up to ash on their cars and smoke in the air Tuesday.

Satellite images, shared on Twitter by the Washington Department of Ecology, show smoke covering most of the state.

According to our online news partners The Seattle Times, the smoke is from fires burning in central Washington. The Jolly Mountain fire, near Cle Elum, Roslyn and Ronald, grew to nearly 21,000 acres Monday, with more than 1,000 people evacuated.

The Diamond Creek fire, near the Canadian border in the Okanogan/Wenatchee National Forest, grew to 75,000 acres Monday, said Robin DeMario, a fire-information officer with Northwest Interagency Coordination Center. The fire closed several roads and trails, and smoke continues to affect air quality in the upper Methow Valley.

Additional large wildfires, the Norse Peak fire, the Jack Creek fire and Eagle Creek Fire , are also burning, The Seattle Times reports.

With the smoke blanketing the air, residents in the Puget Sound region can expect it to be hot outside Tuesday, with the forecast in Mountlake Terrace showing a high of 93 degrees. After Tuesday, temperatures are expected to steadily decline throughout the week.

