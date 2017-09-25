Arts of the Terrace winners announced, show runs through Oct. 8

1 of 9

More than 175 people attended the awards night for the 39th Annual Arts of the Terrace Juried Art Show this weekend.

A total of 143 artists entered 421 pieces into the show. The artists jury accepted 305 pieces by 123 artists.

Entries came from local artists, as well as artists from Colorado, Oregon, Idaho, Texas and California.

This year’s “Best in Show”, sponsored by the McMahan License Agency and was presented to Frankie Gollub for an oil painting entitled “Willem’s Kat and Pieter’s Salt Cellar”. Melissa Luna received the Commissioners Choice Award for her artisan work, “Celadon Leaves.”

There is still time to vote for the People’s Choice Awards, which will be presented to artists at the end of the show’s run on Sunday, Oct. 8.

The show is located at the Mountlake Terrace Library, 23300 58th Ave. W.

A full list of awards is below:

Miniatures

“Chickadee” by Christine Forcucci “Family Ties” by Lena Leitzke “Liberty Bell Peak Study” by Autumn Kegley (Everett)

Artists & Craftsman Supply Merit Award, “Sunny’s Chair by Cheryl Hufnagel

Honorable Mention, “Storm Watcher” by Lyla Jacobsen

Paintings, Prints, and Drawings

Best in Show, “Willem’s Kat and Peter’s Salt Cellar” by Frankie Gollub

“A Moment Alone” by Frank Gaffney (Mountlake Terrace)

1. “Scenic Route Part 2” by Rocky Barrick (Arlington) Dick Blick Merit Award, “Bountiful Harvest” by Susan McManamen (Snohomish)

Honorable Mention, “Portrait of the Man” by Iryna Milton (Mukilteo)

Honorable Mention, “In the Morning Light” by Jane Mayer

Honorable Mention, “Hesitate” by David Hastings (Mountlake Terrace)

Artisan’s Works

“Black and White Linear Platter” by Sam Scott “Celadon Leaves” by Melissa Luna (Snohomish) “Castle in the Sky” by Greg Klinonsky (Bothell)

3-Dimensional

“Shepherdess” by Louise McDowell “Red Man” by Rick Holst (Edmonds) “Forgiveness” by Louise McDowell

Honorable Mention, “Respect” by Mike O’Day (Brier)

Calligraphy

“Words of Magnificence” by Kathy Barker “When You Pass Through the Waters” by Kellie Moeller

Honorable Mention, “Joy” by Gayle Waddle-Wilkes (Edmonds)

Calligraphy shares the top 2 awards sponsored by Write on Calligrapher’s Guild

Photography

“Sunset at Mt. St. Helens Viewed near Loowit Trail” by Robert Berg “Granizado” by Diana Scheel (Bothell) “Sunset at Monkey Face by Richard Rhee

Kenmore Camera Award” “Guitar Cowgirl” by Wayne Rutledge

Honorable Mention, “Woof” by Kellie Moeller

Commissioners Choice Award

“Celadon Leaves” By Melissa Luna (Snohomish)

People’s Choice awards will be presented to winning artists at end of shows run on Oct. 7.

2017 Show Numbers

143 artists entered the show

123 artists jury accepted

421 pieces entered

305 pieces accepted