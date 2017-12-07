Arthur ‘Art’ Myrlin Ferris: Pharmacy owner, artist

Art was born Sept. 4, 1924 in Columbus, ND and passed away on Dec. 4, 2017 at home in Edmonds. He was preceded in death by Edna, his wife of 50-plus years; and Audrey, his wife of 15-plus years.

Art is survived by his children: Randy Ferris, Terre Salzer (Scott), Janet Ferris (Jim Rodriguez), Ric Ferris (Carin); and grandchildren: Mark and Tony Salzer; Clay, Reid, Carly, Paige, Cory and Flint Ferris; and 10 great grandchildren.

After serving in the Navy during WWII he graduated from the University of Washington School of Pharmacy and owned and operated Stoneway Pharmacy and Green Lake Clinic Pharmacy for many years. He was a talented artist who enjoyed painting, the beauty of nature, and the outdoors.

Art will lovingly be remembered as kind, generous, proud and always a gentleman.

At his request, no services will be held.

