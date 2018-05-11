Armed robbery reported at MLT pot shop Thursday night

An armed robbery was reported at a Mountlake Terrace pot shop Thursday night.

The call came in at 11:15 p.m. at Fweedom Cannabis, 21911 64th Ave. W., Ste. D. Three men armed with at least one handgun entered the store and demanded the two store employees give them money and personal property.

They received an undisclosed amount of money and items from the employees. They then fled on foot heading north.

The employees were not harmed, though they were directly threatened with the firearm, according to a report by Mountlake Terrace Police Sgt. Matt Porter.

A K-9 track was attempted, but the suspects were not found.

An investigation is ongoing.