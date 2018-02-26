ARC Architects is initial choice for MLT Civic Campus design

The architectural firm initially selected to design the new Mountlake Terrace Civic Campus “has a wealth of experience with public projects,” particularly city halls and police stations, City Manager Scott Hugill said in his weekly memo to the Mountlake Terrace City Council Monday.

The selection of ARC Architects is subject to approval by the Mountlake Terrace City Council. Councilmembers will hear more about the firm, and about the public engagement process regarding the design effort, during their work/study session Thursday, March 1.

Other items on the council’s March 1 agenda include:

– Review of KPG contract supplements for Main Street Project

– Overview of telecommunications for small cell wireless

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in interim Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 6100 219th St. S.W., 2nd Floor. You can see the complete agenda here.