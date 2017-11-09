Application submitted to city for Creekside Church property development

With Creekside Church in the final stages of preparations to its new home in Lynnwood, the new owners of the Mountlake Terrace property at 7011 226th Pl. S.W. have completed their consolidated land use application to the city to build residential housing at the site.

BMCH Washington of Lynnwood has submitted a proposal to develop the almost 10 acres of land in west Mountlake Terrace into a 49-lot neighborhood with a public park, walking paths and open space. The development would not be a gated community, but would provide open road access to the public.

Because the area includes a variety of terrain, the application outlines the numerous studies that would be completed before final approval from the City of Mountlake Terrace would be sought, including environmental reviews, wetland/stream analysis, erosion control and other reports. A change in zoning regulations would also be needed to approve the project.

The city is seeking public input on the proposal; written comments must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Dec. 11 to nholland@ci.mlt.wa.us or to the City of Mountlake Terrace Department of Community & Economic Development, 6100-219th Street SW Suite 200, Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043. The City Council will also hold a public hearing on the proposal at a later date.

Creekside Church is moving to the former Crossroad Assembly of God Church at 18527 60th Ave. W. in Lynnwood once a remodel of the 17,000 square-foot facility is completed.

–By Doug Petrowski