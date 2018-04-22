Antique doll, toy and collectible sale set for April 28 at Nile Country Club

The Nile Golf and Country Club is hosting an antique and collectible doll and toy show on Saturday, April 28. The events runs 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; admission is $6, or $2 for kids ages two to five.

Dozens of dealers displaying and selling dolls, toys, miniatures train sets, Barbie and GI Joe items and jewelry are expected at the show. Lunch and refreshments will also be available for purchase at the event.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their collectible dolls and toys–for $3, an appraiser will estimate the value of items.

The annual event is a fundraiser of the Seattle Antique Doll and Toy Club.

The Nile Golf and Country Club is located at 6601 244th Street Southwest in Mountlake Terrace.