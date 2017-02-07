Another call for blood donors following Monday snowstorm

Bloodworks Northwest is putting out another call for donors following Monday’s snowstorm. This is the third time the organization has requested donors this year.

The snowstorm also put a major dent in the local blood supply, according to Bloodworks Northwest. Donors are urged to make an appointment this week to make up for the sudden shortfall.

“Even though our donor centers were able to open as usual, snow and icy roads on Monday caused the cancellation of hundreds of appointments and prevented 10 mobile drives when severe winter weather stranded people at home,” said Dr. James P. AuBuchon, president and CEO of Bloodworks Northwest. “We’re urging folks to make an appointment this week to help get our inventories back to normal levels.”

An estimated 500-600 collections were lost on Monday as a result of the snowstorm. On average, it takes about 800 donors per day to maintain a healthy supply for local patients.

Donors can go to any one of 12 centers, or give blood at mobile drives at schools, workplaces or community halls.

“As soon as donors are able to travel safely, we’re asking them to make an appointment or to go to a mobile drive so we can rebuild our supplies,” AuBuchon said.“All blood types are needed, so if you are healthy and haven’t donated recently, please make an appointment this week to donate.”

Donors can schedule an appointment at any Bloodworks donor center by going online at schedule.bloodworksnw.org or by calling 1-800-398-7888. People can also can check online at bloodworksnw.org to find dates and times of mobile drives close to where they live or work.

The closest donation center to Mountlake Terrace is in Lynnwood: 19723 Highway 99, Ste. F.