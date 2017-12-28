Annual tax filing deadline for Washington state businesses fast approaching

Remembering what to do to complete your tax return can be a challenge if you have a small business and file your taxes just once a year.

The Washington State Department of Revenue offers plenty of information, links and resources to help annual business filers submit their returns and taxes by the Jan. 31, 2018 due date, and avoid penalties. If a business had no activity in 2017, it must file a “no business” tax return.

January is always a busy time, with tax deadlines converging for monthly, quarterly and annual filers. Taxpayers needing help should contact Revenue as soon as possible. As the Jan. 31 deadline nears, wait times for help from Revenue’s tax specialists get longer.

Revenue offers several options to help all business taxpayers file their returns on time:

Call early in the month and talk to Revenue’s tax specialists: 1-800-647-7706.

Email tax questions.

Use Revenue’s Live Chat service.

Visit one of Revenue’s offices located across the state.

Callers can reach Revenue tax specialists between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays. Automated phone services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Some tasks can be completed through the automated phone system, including filing a “no business” return, requesting forms and updating basic business information.