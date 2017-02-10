Annual MTHS Father-Daughter Ball on Saturday, Feb. 11

Father-Daughter and Mother-Son pairs and groups are invited to attend the annual Father-Daughter Ball at Mountlake Terrace High School on Saturday, Feb. 11.

The event is family-friendly, for all ages. It will run from 5-7 p.m. at the Mountlake Terrace High School HUB, 21801 44th Ave. W.

Tickets cost $5 for each pair, plus $2 per additional child. Tickets may be purchased by clicking here. At the door, tickets will cost $10 for the first pair, with $2 per additional child.

For more information, click here.