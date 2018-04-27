Angelina Maria Coletta: Skilled, tenacious, lucky — and loved by many

June 9, 1929 – April 25, 2018

It is with heavy hearts and loving memories that we say goodbye to our mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. Angelina, 88, passed peacefully at her home in Edmonds with family and friends by her side.

Angelina (Angie) was born and raised in Los Angeles, California and is the daughter of Gabriele and Filomena Buono. After graduating from Jefferson High School in Los Angeles, she met and married Giuseppe (Joseph) Coletta. While Joseph owned and operated a tailoring business, Angie worked at Pacific Bell Telephone and later as a homemaker.

In 1994, Angie and Joe moved from Los Angeles to Edmonds to be closer to their oldest daughter Florence and two young grandchildren. Shortly after, daughters Diana (Tim) and Carol joined them. The Coletta family was reunited and Washington State became a bit more Italian.

To say that Angie will be missed is an understatement. She was loved by family and the many others whose life she touched. Loving, caring, thoughtful, generous and forgiving are all attributes she demonstrated throughout her life. She had a knack for “numbers” which helped her in the accounting department at Pacific Bell and later at the casino table. Angie was skilled, tenacious and lucky. The real luck was for those of us who were blessed to have her as part of our lives.

Angie is survived by her three daughters: Florence Ann Coletta-Rice (Joe Rice), Diana Marie Coletta (Tim Meighan), Carol Ann Coletta (Bruce Carey), brother Vincenzo Buono (Lorraine Buono) of Auburn, California. She is also survived by four grandchildren: Emily Rice, Christa Nieminen (Greg), Nathan Rice, and Taylor Rice; great grandsons Antonio Rice and Anders Nieminen.

A memorial service will be held at Beck’s Tribute Center, 405 5th Ave. S., Edmonds, on May 5 at 1p.m. for family and friends. She will be interned at Restlawn Memorial Park in Edmonds following the service.