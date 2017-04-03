Angela Kelly Encaustic Painting Exhibit now on display at MLT Library

The Mountlake Terrace Arts Advisory Commission presents the Angela Kelly Encaustic Painting Exhibit for the month of April at the Mountlake Terrace Library, 23300 58th Ave. W.

Angela Kelly has spent her entire life in the Pacific Northwest and her paintings represent her love of the outdoors whether hiking or camping with her husband and son. She has experimented with several mediums but fell in love with encaustic painting. By combining oil paint with wax and resin, she is able to create a unique, luxurious quality to her paintings other mediums are unable to replicate. Her current work is of the Enchantments in the Alpine Lake Wilderness area in Washington State.

The Mountlake Terrace Arts Advisory Commission oversees the library exhibits as part of its mission to promote cultural events in the community.

The show runs through April 30 at the Mountlake Terrace Library, Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.