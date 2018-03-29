An egg-straordinary weekend! Where to hunt eggs around town

Easter is just days away, and several groups in Mountlake Terrace and nearby will hold egg hunts to celebrate.

View our list below. Did we miss any? Comment with when and where to share your egg hunt with our readers.

There are also special church services happening around town. Click here for more information.

Mountlake Terrace Egg Hunt — March 31, 10 a.m., Evergreen Playfield

The annual Mountlake Terrace Easter Egg Hunt is set for 10 a.m. Saturday, March 31 at Evergreen Playfield, 22301 56th Ave. W. The event, open to children ages 2-12, is sponsored by the Cheeseburger Babies Foundation, the charitable arm of Red Onion Burgers.

More than 12,000 eggs filled with candy and other prizes will be hidden on the field. All children must be accompanied by a supervising adult.

Terrace View Presbyterian Church — March 31, Easter Breakfast and Egg Hunt

Terrace View Presbyterian Church, located at 4700 228th St. S.W., will be serving breakfast starting at 9:30 a.m. Easter crafts, egg decorating and cookie decorating also begin at 9:30 a.m. Attendees will then meet in the sanctuary for the annual group photo 10:45 a.m. followed by the egg hunt at 11 a.m.

Nile’s Easter Egg Hunt — March 31, 11 a.m., Nile Golf Course

The Nile Shriners will hold their annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, March 31 at 11 a.m. at the Nile golf course, 6601 244th St. S.W.

Brier Egg Hunt — March 31, 10 a.m., Brier Park

For ages 3-10. The hunt will feature thousands of eggs stuffed with candy and prizes. There will also be a staggered start for different age groups. Canned goods will also be collected for the local food bank. Brier Park is located at 2903 228th St. S.W.