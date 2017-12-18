Amtrak service suspended, southbound I-5 closed after Pierce County train derailment

Amtrak said its service south of Seattle is temporarily suspended after an Amtrak train derailed and fell off a bridge over Interstate 5 near Mounts Road between Lakewood and Olympia Monday. Authorities said several people died in the derailment.

The incident has completely blocked the southbound lanes of Interstate 5. The freeway is expected to be closed the entire day Monday.

Service from Seattle to points north and east is continuing to operate, Amtrak said.

According to latest Amtrak timetable, the only train scheduled to leave Edmonds southbound directly for Portland was at 10:16 a.m. Monday.

Our online news partner The Seattle Times reported that Pierce County Sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said there were fatalities on the train and that motorists had been injured, but not killed. The extent of the injuries is not yet known.

There were 78 passengers and five crew members on the train when it derailed, according to Amtrak. The southbound lanes of Interstate 5 were completely blocked by the train.

