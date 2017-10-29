Alternatives to trick-or-treating offered by local churches

Looking for an alternative to trick-or-treating? A couple of Mountlake Terrace churches are offering programs for kids and families on Halloween.

Calvary Fellowship, 23302 56th Ave. W., is holding their annual Harvest Fellowship on Tuesday, Oct. 31, from 5-8 p.m.; cost is $1 per person or $3 for an entire family. The event includes games, candy, prizes, a costume contest, a pie-eating contest, face painting and hot dogs and beverages for all.

The Calvary Fellowship Harvest Festival is co-sponsored by Double DD Meats and Red Onion Burgers.

Life Church Northwest, 3702 214th St. S.W., is the site for Fallapalooza, a free event for kids and families from 5-7:30 p.m. The festival will offer music, food, games, candy, hayrides and a bake walk.

Life Church Northwest’s Fallapalooza will also be collecting donations for Holly House, the Lynnwood non-profit organization that supports children from low-income families within the Edmonds School District. The festival will be accepting donations of gift cards, sporting equipment and clothing for children and young people ages 10-17.

–By Doug Petrowski