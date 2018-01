Aliberto’s Mexican Restaurant just signed a lease for the old Romio’s space in West Plaza, according to NextMLT.

West Plaza was sold in 2011 and since then the owners have attracted several popular businesses as well as expanded Double DD Meats. Snohomish Pie Company opened in 2015 and Diamond Knot Brewpub opened in 2014. In 2017 the West Plaza owners purchased the neighboring Espresso Break property.

–By Dustin DeKoekkoek, NextMLT