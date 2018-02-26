Alderwood Mall Apple store now closed for renovations

1 of 2

The Apple store at Alderwood Mall closed Sunday for renovations.

There is no re-opening date listed for the store location. The construction barrier at the site indicates that the store may be expanded when it re-opens–spaces previously occupied by Kukuruza Gourmet Popcorn and Ann Taylor Loft are also closed off.

The Alderwood Mall Apple store, opened in 2004, was the fourth to open in the state.

The closest Apple stores are at Bellevue Square, University Village, Southcenter, and Tacoma Mall.

–Story and photos by David Carlos