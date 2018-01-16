Alaska Airlines announces 8 destination cities for Paine Field service, set to start in fall 2018

Alaska Airlines announced Tuesday that its new daily nonstop service from Paine Field in Everett starting this fall will include 13 daily nonstop departures to eight Western U.S. cities.

Alaska’s service will connect Paine Field to Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Orange County, Phoenix, Portland, San Diego, San Francisco and San Jose. Flight frequencies for each destination, along with departure and arrival times, will be announced later in 2018, subject to government approval, the announcement said.

“This is both a historic occasion and a great honor for Alaska Airlines,” said Andrew Harrison, Alaska Airlines’ chief commercial officer. “We are excited to be able to continue our commitment to the State of Washington and the Pacific Northwest. We’re proud to become the anchor tenant of the new terminal at Paine Field. With so many new possibilities for business and leisure travel, we believe this will bring increased opportunities to our communities.”

Flights from Paine Field will offer three classes of service: first class, premium class and main cabin, Alaska Airlines said.

Propeller Airports and Snohomish County are currently building the new terminal at Paine Field. It’s set to open in fall 2018.