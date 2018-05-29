After-work MLT business networking event at Diamond Knot May 31

Mountlake Terrace business owners, entrepreneurs and career-minded professionals are invited to an after-work networking event from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, May 31 sponsored by Elsner Law Firm and US Bank at Diamond Knot Brew Pub in Mountlake Terrace.

Attendees are invited to “enjoy introductions, conversations and making connections after a work weekday in a casual environment ideal for networking, featuring craft beers and tasty bites in this local neighborhood favorite.”

Diamond Knot Brew Pub is located at 5602 232nd Pl. S.W. #106, Mountlake Terrace.