AFS Student Exchange has been bringing students from overseas and sending American students overseas since 1945. The group’s primary objective is to enhance world understanding of different cultures.

AFS is seeking families from the Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace areas to host students who are arriving August 2018-June 2019. If you and your family are interested in learning more about the program, call your local Hosting Coordinator in Edmonds, Jenny Anttila, at 206-335-2369.