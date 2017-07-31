Happening nearby: Advanced senior care planning workshop on Aug. 29

The Edmonds Senior Center and Verdant Health Commission are inviting community members to attend an advanced planning workshop on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

Did you know that studies show most people ages 65 and older are more satisfied with their care through the end of life if they plan in advance with family members and their doctor? During this workshop, families can learn how values and beliefs can guide personal choices regarding medical care, how to select the best person to speak for you in the event that you are unable to speak for yourself, what life sustaining treatments may be offered to you at the end of life and the pros and cons of each treatment.

Also, learn what forms you need to fill out and share with your doctor to document your choices.

The event on Aug. 29 runs from 6-8 p.m. at Verdant, 4710 196th St. S.W. Advanced registration is required at 425-774-5555.