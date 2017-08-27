AAUW to host ‘AAUW 101’ talk on Sept. 9

The Edmonds SnoKing branch of the American Association of University Women will be holding an “AAUW 101” talk on Saturday, Sept. 9.

The talk will cover what AAUW is and what it is not. Hint: It’s not University of Washington-affiliated.

Groups within AAUW include a book club, communication group, program planning, public policy, community connections and others. Refreshments will be served and there is on charge to attend.

The event on Saturday, Sept. 9 will be held inside Snohomish Hall room 338 at Edmonds Community College, 20000 68th Ave. W., and runs from 10 a.m. to noon. All are welcome to attend.

To learn more about the organization, visit its website: http://esk-wa.aauw.net/.