AARP Tax-Aide provides free tax training and volunteer opportunities

AARP Tax-Aide — the nation’s largest, free, volunteer-run tax assistance and preparation service — is looking for volunteers for tax counseling positions. Each year from Feb. 1 through April 15, trained AARP Tax-Aide volunteers prepare federal, state and local tax returns for low- and middle-income taxpayers, with special attention to those aged 60 and older.

Volunteers will electronically file the tax returns. Volunteers of all ages and backgrounds are welcome. No prior experience is needed since the organization offers free tax law training using free IRS materials.

You will learn how to prepare basic tax returns and learn about all the tax deductions and credits that benefit eligible taxpayers. You don’t need to be an AARP member or be a retiree to volunteer (or to receive assistance from AARP Tax-Aide volunteers).

“The AARP Tax-Aide program is a wonderful resource for the American taxpayer,” said Phil DiCrescentis, District Coordinator for Snohomish County. “AARP Tax-Aide volunteers get a great deal of satisfaction from helping people deal with the challenges of preparing their tax returns. If you want to help yourself and others prepare their tax returns, this is the program for you. As always, we need individuals who have good computer skills to assist with electronic filing.”

For more information about becoming a local AARP Tax-Aide volunteer, call toll-free 1-888-OURAARP (1-888-687-2277) or visit the AARP web site at www.aarp.org/taxaide. You may also contact Gordon Alexander at gja52@hotmail.com or 360-931-3100.

AARP Tax-Aide is a program of the AARP Foundation, offered in conjunction with the IRS.